Norma W. (Whitworth) Rich, 89, of Elizabethtown, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born on March 22, 1933, in Haleyville, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Lifus M. and Scevola (Guined) Whitworth. She was married to Cyrus K. Rich for over 34 years until his death on July 28, 2003.
She treasured spending time in her garden and enjoyed sewing. Later in life, she was an active member of the Red Hat Society; her southern accent was a delight to all who heard it.
She is survived by her daughters, Nancy L. Morris, wife of Bruce, Elizabethtown and their two sons, Eric and Nathan (Ashley) Morris, and grandson; and Vivian J. Reyes, wife of Rodolfo and their three children: Benjamin, Lauren and Aaron.
