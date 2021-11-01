Norma S. (Sweigart) Buzzard, 96, a resident of Welsh Mountain Home, passed away on October 29, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital.
Born in Upper Leacock Township, she was the daughter of the late Curtis E. and Minnie (Englerth) Sweigart.
She was the loving wife of the late Leroy J. Buzzard, Sr., with whom she was married on November 24, 1948 and shared fifty-four loving years of marriage.
Norma became a member of Ranck’s United Methodist Church in 1955, where she taught Sunday school for twenty years. She enjoyed collecting frogs and crocheting. She was best known for making the greatest pot pie.
Norma is survived by her children: Kay E. Jones of New Holland, Leroy J. Buzzard, Jr. husband of Deborah Buzzard of New Holland, and Joy E. Kreider widow of Neal G. Kreider, grandchildren: Pam, Jeff, Leroy III, Jessica, Charles, Regina, Stacey, George Jr. and Sheldon, fifteen great-grandchildren and sixteen great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings: John Sweigart, Galen Sweigart, Myra Harsh and Jean Mower.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she is predeceased by an infant daughter: Joan Eileen Howe and a son: George W. Howe, a granddaughter: Shelbe Lynn Howe and siblings: Curtis Sweigart, Sr., Alverta Diem, Fay Gehman and Dorothy Binkley.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Ranck’s United Methodist Church, 700 Ranck Road, New Holland, PA 17557. There will be a time of visitation held one hour prior to the time of service. Interment will be held in the adjoining church cemetery.
The family would like if everyone attending the service to dress casually.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
