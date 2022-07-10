Norma Ruth Steinhart, of Mount Joy, passed away on July 3rd 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in September 1931, in Lawn Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Ruth (Reed) Myers and David Myers.
She attended Hershey High School, and long kept up friendships with her classmates, the 49ers. Norma married Dean Raymond Steinhart in 1952. She worked at Elizabethtown College for many years. Norma and Dean bought a farm in 1967 and she spent many happy years there, renovating the house, and tending the gardens. Norma graduated from Millersville University in 1982 with a degree in art. She was an avid painter her whole life, painting many local landscapes and buildings, and sold many of her paintings at regional art festivals.
Norma is survived by sons Eric and Carl Steinhart, and grandsons Hunter and Cameron Steinhart.
Services will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
