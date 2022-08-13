Norma R. Fichtner, age 93, of Quarryville, entered into her heavenly home on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in Lancaster, surrounded by her loving family. She had been under the care of her son, Lee Fichtner and daughter, Lori Jo Duvall. Born in Providence Township, she was the daughter of the late Howard Reese and Annie Trissler Reese. Norma was married to John "Skip" Fichtner for 57 years.
Norma was predominately a homemaker, mother and grandmother, but also worked in the billing dept. at Armstrong Cork Co., a nurse's aide at the Quarryville Presbyterian Home and a school bus driver for the Solanco School District. She was an active member of New Life Assembly of God Church in Lancaster, where she faithfully served at the welcome center. Norma was a bold servant of Christ and ministered to and met the needs of many people. She taught CEF Good News Clubs, worked in the church nursery, taught Sunday school classes, served in the Release Time Bible program for children and assisted with Meals on Wheels.
Norma enjoyed beach, camping, and cruise vacations with her family and friends. In later years, the events she enjoyed most were ones in which her grandchildren (who affectionately know her as "Franny") participated.
She is survived by a son, J. Lee Fichtner of Quarryville; a daughter Lori Jo, wife of Colonel Michael Duvall of Lancaster; grandchildren, Major Brack Duvall USAF (Jessie), Dr. Anna Duvall, Emmaline Casaus (Samuel), and a son-in-law, Andrew Brackbill of Lititz. Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Skip Fichtner; a daughter, Janis L. Brackbill; a granddaughter, Amanda Brackbill; and two brothers, Russell Reese and Elwood Reese.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Norma's life celebration service at New Life Assembly of God, 1991 Old Philadelphia Pk., Lancaster, PA on Saturday, August 20th, at 11:00 AM with Pastor Greg Baker officiating. Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park. Friends may call at the church on Friday, August 19th from 6-8 PM and on Saturday, August 20th from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Norma's memory consider making a donation in her name to New Life Assembly of God, 1991 Old Philadelphia Pk., Lancaster, PA 17602. shiveryfuneralhome.com