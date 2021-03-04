Norma M. Wilson, 85, of Willow Street, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 while under the care of Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. She was the loving wife of the late Clifford B. Wilson, with whom she shared 37 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 1996. Born in New Danville, she was the daughter of the late Jay M. and Fannie E. (Newswanger) Miller.
Norma was a graduate of Penn Manor High School, class of 1953. Just after high school, she was employed by Millersville State Teachers College. She then spent many years raising her family, followed by performing clerical duties for Keystone TV and Appliance, retiring with 20 years of service.
Norma was a faithful servant of the Lord who loved her family and served her community. When her children were young, she served as a Cub Scout leader. In more recent years, Norma delivered meals for Meals on Wheels. Always having a crochet hook in hand to make gifts for others, she never had an idle moment. Norma was always available to support her children and grandchildren in their activities. Her greatest accomplishment was the wonderful family that she was blessed to have.
She is survived by her family: son, Randy Wilson and wife Terri, of Willow Street, their children, Kelly and Jamie Wilson, and Nikki (Doug) Livengood, and their grandchildren, Elliot and Bennet; daughter, Audrey Stinson and husband Andy, of Willow Street, their children Aaron (Nikki) Stinson, Adam (Samantha) Stinson, and Alex Stinson, and their grandchildren, April and Leah; daughter, Patty Feaster and husband Rich, of Willow Street, and their children Maranda (Drew) Hill, and Matt, Karli, and Robin Feaster, and their grandchildren, Dayna and Nathan; and son Greg and wife Jessica, of Willow Street, and their children, Clara and Carter. She is also survived by brothers, Norman Miller, of DE, Don (Pat) Miller, of Manheim, and a sister, Barb Greenawalt, of Lancaster, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Merle, Mahlon, Glenn, Fred, Dale, and Jim Miller.
A Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Grace Community Church of Willow Street, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA 17584, with a viewing at the church from 2:30 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. Those in attendance are asked to observe Pennsylvania COVID-19 social restrictions by wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Private interment will take place in New Danville Reformed Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu flowers, please go out and live, laugh, and love with others – that is what Norma would have wanted you to do.
