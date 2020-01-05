Norma M. Kaye of Manheim, died peacefully, Friday, January 3, 2020 at Pleasant View Retirement Community, after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Charles S. Kaye who died in 2004. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Norman F. and Ella Mae (Buchter) Myers. Norma was a sales representative for 41 years for the former Raymark Industries of Manheim. She was a member of The Church of the Apostles United Church of Christ, Lancaster. She was also a member and past officer of the "Park City Twalkers," and a member of the Manheim Historical Society.
Surviving are nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents Norma was preceded in death by a sister, Althea M. Edmonds, and two brothers, Martin V. and Donald H. Myers.
At Norma's request, services will be private. Contributions in Norma's memory may be sent to Water Street Mission, 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster PA 17603. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
