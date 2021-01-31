Norma M. Jumbelick, beloved wife, mother, and Nanny, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 23, 2021. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Lelio and Antonette Carosi Centini. She was the wife of the late Stephen R. Jumbelick who passed away in 2000. They shared 52 years of marriage and had six children, Dawn Graybill (Rick) of Ephrata, Stephen Jumbelick, Jr. (Gail) of Raeford, NC, Edward Jumbelick (Connie), Jacksonville, FL, Debra Evans (Stephen) Cornwall, PA, and Donna Horn (Joseph) of Landisville.
Also surviving are 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, brother, Joseph Centini and sister, Josephine Miller, both of Lancaster, PA. She was preceded in death by her son, Gary Jumbelick.
She enjoyed her flower beds, taking walks, and playing bingo. But her greatest love was her family which she devoted herself to caring for. Her love was unconditional. She was of strong faith and will. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
A private graveside service will be held at Riverview Burial Park in her honor at a later time.
