Norma Lucille Palumbo (maiden name, Bowers) enjoyed, among so many things, reading. She passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 with her very own story tucked under the pillow. Her head resting on top.
All the joy and discovery. All the puzzles and dreams. It had been wonderful. Not grand. Just right. Looking back, she felt like a river stone. Secret, smooth and good. Looking forward, a warm glow. On all sides, only smiles. Smiles like big cups to catch the tears. People are people after all.
A tune in the air too. The seasons. The tides. Corks popping. And fireworks too. Her first dance. The one that brought them together. The two that became many. The many that were shared. This day, that night. All her favorites, bright as wet seashells in the morning.
What next, she wondered? The page turned itself. And her finger landed on a clue. Hmm, an unfinished sentence. Without punctuation no less. So curious. I'll just add a period here. And another. One more. Yes, three in all. But dots, not periods. And two words. One couplet. Expressed with a full heart. Simply 'thank you'.
As she spread her wings, a weight lifted. If steps can be weighed, that is. A to Z, letters fell like rain. Carried like seeds. Sounding new combinations. The song and echo of a long life, well-lived. Up, up, and away now. No goodbyes. Just see you soon. Who would have guessed that flying was so easy?
NLP was born on August 22, 1927. She leaves in light her sweetheart, dance partner, and loving husband, Valentino; her prankster boys, Frank and Chris; Fanny, her cherished daughter-in-law; and fond memories of her mother, Helen, her brother, Walter, and all her family and friends-through-thick-and-thin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be on March 10, 12:00noon at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 558 Walnut Street in Lancaster, PA 17603 with The Rev. Michael Metzger. The family will receive friends from 11am-12noon at the church. Interment will be in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers and in the spirit of her favorite pastime, please send donations to the Lancaster Public Library, 125 North Duke Street in Lancaster, PA 17603.
Hugs and kisses.
To send the family online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com