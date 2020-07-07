Norma "June" Schmook, 90, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Conestoga View in Lancaster. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Edgar W. and Ada Mae (Rankin) Schmook and the companion of Donald Gainer who passed away in 2011.
June enjoyed cruises and vacations in Hawaii. She was a clerk in the business office at Garden Spot Motor Company.
Surviving are her friends, Harold and Roberta "Bobbi" Gainer.
Friends are invited to a funeral service at The Groffs Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster, PA (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.) on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Viewing will be Thursday from 1:30-2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
Contributions in her name can be made to Conestoga View Residence Council, 900 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602.
Please visit June's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »