Norma Jean Vieth died November 7, 2019, at Lakeside in Willow Valley Communities.
Jean was born in Baltimore to Mahlon and Myrtle Duffey in 1933. She graduated from high school in 1951 with a secretarial major. Finding herself bored with secretarial work, she enrolled in Towson State Teachers College, graduating in 1955.
When she began teaching sixth grade at Loch Raven Elementary School in Baltimore County, she knew she had found her niche. During her three years there she supervised student teachers and demonstrated her educational philosophy of "learning by doing"on Maryland Educational Television.
Jean was an active member of Milton Avenue Methodist Church in East Baltimore, first serving as choir director, then as Sunday School Superintendent. She also fell in love with the pastor, the Rev. Richard F. Vieth. They married in 1958 and moved to College Park, Maryland, where he served as the University's Methodist Chaplain. A decade later she accompanied him to Dallas, Texas, putting hubby through graduate school at S.M.U. by teaching in the Garland School District. A teacher with whom she team-taught sixth grade sent her a note afterward: "You are the most outstanding teacher I have ever taught with or known."
Jean continued to follow her husband's convoluted career, teaching for nine years in five school districts in four states. When he joined the faculty of Lancaster Theological Seminary in 1972, they moved to Manheim Township with their sons Scott and Mark. Jean applied for a teaching position in the township, but was told she had "too much experience." Budget trumped experience.
She then carved out a new career, joining the staff of the Parish Resource Center. That led to a call to become Director of Christian Education at Highland Presbyterian Church, a position she held for 18 years. She believed Sunday school should be a joyful, contagious experience. "Don't just preach the good news," she said, "be the good news."
During that time she also coordinated lay studies at Lancaster Seminary, including Spectrum, a series of six-week courses, and Kaleidoscope, a collection of books written by faculty for lay people and published by United Church Press.
In 1963 Jean pushed outside her comfort zone to participate in the March on Washington. Half a century later she was the plaintiff in Vieth v. Jubelirer, challenging Pennsylvania's gerrymandered congressional districts. The case went all the way to the Supreme Court, losing by one vote.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sister Isabelle Burrell, sons Scott and Mark with their wives Jean and Suzanne, and grandchildren Jackson, Jasper, Madeleine, and Evan. She was predeceased by her sister, Rosemary Wrightson.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at Highland Presbyterian Church, 1801 Oregon Pike, at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30. A reception will follow.
Memorial contributions may be sent in her name to the United Nations Children's Fund (www.unicefusa.org) or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.