Norma Jean Frey, 84, of Lancaster Twp., returned to the angels from whence she came Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Edna (Krauskop) McKinney Wagner and Burns McKinney. She was preceded in death by her brother, Cliff. She was the beloved wife of George Frey and had just celebrated their fiftieth wedding anniversary on October 4th.
Jean worked in metallurgical labs in Lancaster and Philadelphia. Later she worked with the YWCA.
Her greatest joy however, was teaching yoga. She first taught for Tranquility Studio and later on her own. She was beloved by her students and all who knew her.
She loved nature, plants, art, literature and all creatures great and small and one very special Dalmatian, Ditto.
To all she knew and loved she sends a final, Namaste.
A Memorial Service Celebrating Jean's Life will be held at 2PM on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551. Interment will be private. Family and friends will be received from 1-2PM at the funeral home on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jean's memory may be made to the Pet Pantry of Lancaster Co, 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603 or Furever Friends, 5984 Main St., East Petersburg, PA 17520. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com