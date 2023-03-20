Norma Jane Irwin, age 84 of Cochranville, passed away at her home on Friday, March 17, 2023. She was the wife of the late Howard D. Irwin, who passed away on February 21, 2018. She was born in West Chester, daughter of the late Harry & Isabelle Hutchinson Miller. She attended Andrews Bridge Fellowship. In the past Jane had worked as a hostess at Gap Diner, Family Style Restaurant of Lancaster and last worked at Dollar General of Oxford. She enjoyed reading, puzzle books, singing, dancing, dogs, cats and her grandson's rabbit LuLu.
Surviving are 4 children: Mark husband of Susan Warder Irwin of New Holland, Dawn Irwin of Arizona, Sharon wife of the late Joe Barlow of Quarryville, Tammy Eno of Cochranville, 7 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, 4 siblings: Shirley Ryman of Fairfax, VA, Ronald husband of Veronica Miller of Gap, Richard Miller of Christiana, Barbara Miller of Atglen. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter Nicole Jane Barlow.
Funeral service will take place at Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA, on Wednesday, March 22nd at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10 a.m until time of service. Pastor Scott Phillips will be officiating. Interment will take place in the Quarryville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made at breastcancer.org.