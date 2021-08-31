Norma J. Vogel, 78, of Manheim, died peacefully at her residence on Saturday, August 28, 2021. She was the loving wife of Carl H. Vogel, a devoted husband whose tender care and steadfast presence saw her through her long years of illness. The couple celebrated 34 years of marriage on August 11, 2021. Born in Woodland, (Clearfield Co.) she was the daughter of the late William and Leona (Hewitt) Cartwright. Norma retired from the Head Start program of Lancaster County where she worked for 35 years as a teacher's aide.
Norma attended LCBC Manheim Campus, prior to her illness, and loved being an AWANA leader in her earlier years at Manheim Grace Brethren Church. She had a lifelong love of the mountains where she was born and it was always a joy for her to spend time at the family cabin in Clearfield County. Her greatest delight though was always her family, particularly spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Norma held her family together through the decades with love and by cooking weekly Sunday dinners for the entire clan. Attendance at these dinners was nearly mandatory and family members can recall few Sundays that were not spent together.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Carl, are three loving daughters and one son: Vicky, wife of John Wenger, New Holland; Tracy Bui, Leola; Karen, wife of James Andreadis, Brownstown; and Vincent Stock, companion of Selena Martin, Leola. She is also survived by her step-son Brent, husband of Rose Vogel, Manheim, and her step-daughter, Angela Vogel of Ephrata. Norma was an adoring grandmother to 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind a brother, Daniel, husband of Joyce Cartwright, Woodland, and was predeceased by four brothers and a sister. The family would like to thank a special care giver and friend, Carol Hebbe, for her love and care of Norma.
Services for Norma will be private and at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Norma's memory may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17602. To send the family online condolences, please visit www.Buchfuneral.com
