Norma J. (Laughlin) Miller

Norma Miller, 91, of Lititz, PA, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of George H. Miller, Jr.
Born in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of the late Helen (Roberts) and Robert H. Laughlin.
Norma was a tax assessor assistant for Montville, NJ for most of her professional life. She was a member of United Methodist Church in Wayne and Lititz Church of the Brethren. Norma enjoyed reading, gardening and volunteering at Brethren Village as a wheelchair transport. Norma was a talented seamstress. Norma will be remembered for her loving nature and kind heart by all who knew her.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Karen Donnelly (David) of Tucson, AZ, Janis Wagner of Hanover, PA and Ellen Rogers (Tom) of Chatsworth, CA; her six grandchildren: Catherine Ryan, Colleen Donnelly, Jessica Wagner, Dale Wagner, Sarah Rogers and Alicia Rogers; one great-granddaughter, Madelyn Ryan as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings: James and David Laughlin.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 1-2PM at the Chapel at Brethren Village Retirement Community, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 until the time of service at 2PM. Interment will be private at First Reformed Church of Lincoln Park, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity, 443 Fairview Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603 or the Salvation Army of Lancaster PA, www.salvationarmy.org.
To leave an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com