Norma J. Holsinger, 84, of Stevens, formerly of Brunnerville, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Lititz to the late Emmanuel and Edna (Brighton) Ditzler and was the wife of the late Samuel S. Holsinger who passed away in 2008.
A member of Brickerville United Lutheran Church, she loved to volunteer and visit and was filled with great joy when spending time with family and friends.
A graduate of the former Lititz High School, Norma started her work history at Linden Hall and had various other jobs including activities director for United Zion.
Norma is survived by 3 children, Kim M. Gerlach, wife of Nelson of Far Hills, NJ, Joel L. Holsinger, husband of Coral of Yuma, AZ, and Kristine M. Graybill, wife of Douglas of Stevens; 10 grandchildren, Cody, Bryce, Emily, Travis, Shianne, Shane, Shirah, Korrine, Christian, and Landon; and 8 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her 8 siblings. Norma was the youngest.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, May 2, 2022, 12:00 pm at the Brickerville United Lutheran Church, 340 East 28th Division Highway, Lititz. A private interment will take place in the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to REAL Life Community Services, 240 Main St., Suite B, Denver, PA 17517 or at www.reallcs.org. Please feel free to call them if you have any questions at 717-336-7797.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.