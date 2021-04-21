Norma J. Franklin, 87, of Manheim, passed peacefully away on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim. She was born in Fitz Henry, PA. Norma was the loving wife of the late Mark Franklin. She was a member of St Richard Catholic Church, Manheim.
Surviving are three children; Joseph husband of Carol Rago, Elizabethtown, Kim wife of Bill Booth, Royersford, PA, Robert Rago, Louisville, KY, two step children; Steve husband of Jayne Franklin, Alberton, MT, Cynthia Franklin, Cape May, NJ, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a brother, Anthony, Jr. husband of Sandy Busin, Ellwood City, PA, and a sister, Joan D'Amico, Cabot, PA.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Norma's memory to Women's Club of Manheim, 120 Adele Avenue, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com