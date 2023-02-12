YORK- Norma J. Bair, 89, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023 at York Hospital.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on February 25, 2023, at Friendship Community Church, 3380 Fox Run Rd., in Dover, with a visitation from 10:30- 11 a.m. at the church. Pastor Logan Ames will be officiating at the service. She was an active member in the church and treasured the friends in the Tuesday morning small group. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., York, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Norma was born on December 13, 1933 in Conoy Twp., Lancaster County, with her maternal grandmother serving as midwife, as the doctor was late to arrive. She was the daughter of the late John Lincoln and Thelma Verna (Hixon) Bair.
Norma's family was precious to her. She is survived by her brother, John Richard Bair and his wife Carolyn; nephews, Richard "Rick" Bair and his wife Margo and Alejo Bair, a grand-niece and a grand-nephew, and her "angel" Julie Kemper-Kunkle. She was preceded in death by her sister, Nelda D. Bair.
Norma graduated in 1950 from Bainbridge School, Elizabethtown High School in 1951, and Central Pennsylvania Business College in the Secretarial Department in 1953. She began her insurance career following graduation from the business college. In 1984 she advanced to president of the Independent Agents of York County.
Her professional affiliations included Chartered Property & Casualty Underwriter,
Certified Insurance Counselor, Certified Professional Insurance Woman, a lifetime member of the Loman Education Foundation of Chartered Property & Casualty Underwriters, Insurance Women of Harrisburg (IWOH), serving as board member and recording secretary, and convention co-chair. She was instrumental in the formation of the Insurance Women of Lancaster, Insurance Women of Reading, and the first Association of South-Central Pennsylvania, and the Insurance Women of Williamsport.
She served National Association of Insurance Women as National Education Chairman from 1978-1979, National CPIW Chairman, Regional Director in 1977-1978, and served as Regional I's delegate to the Long-Range Planning Committee. Later she joined Insurance Women of York (IWOY), where she has served in almost every capacity in the association. In 2003, IWOY honored her with a surprise banquet on the 50th anniversary of joining NAIW. She was a member of Pilot Club of York, and served as president on four occasions. As accountant and advisor for Pilot Club's Safety Town project, she assisted this program for children who attended a two-week course giving instructions in all aspects of child safety. She enjoyed volunteer work with York ARC, Easter Seals, New Life for Girls and many others over the years. A People-to-People Ambassadors trip to China in 1996, with other insurance professionals was a highlight of her life.
As a charter member of the Haldeman Mansion Preservation Society, Inc., she was devoted to restoring and maintaining the 1750 mansion, which was the birthplace of noted scientist, Professor Samuel Steman Haldeman. She served in all offices including President.
She has been listed in the Metropolitan Registry of Executive & Professional People and Who's Who Worldwide Registry of Business Leaders, Manchester Who's Who Among Executive and Professional Women, and Empire Who's Who Among Executives and Professionals. Additional honors she has received include: 1975-1976 Outstanding Member of the Year-Insurance Women of Harrisburg; 1983 Central Pennsylvania Insurance Person of the Year by the Central Pennsylvania Insurance Day Committee, where she was the first woman recipient. In 1998 she received the Achievement Award by the American Association of Managing General Agents, and in 2004 Insurance Woman of the Year, by Insurance Women of York.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haldeman Mansion Preservation Society, P.O. Box 417, Bainbridge, PA 17502 or the Needy Fund of the Friendship Community Church, 3380 Fox Run Road, Dover, PA 17315. Send condolences to HeffnerCare.com