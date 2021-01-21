Miss Norma Iris Rivera of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Arcadio Mendez Rivera and Paula Astacio. Norma and her parents moved to Lancaster when she was two years old. She was a Special Education graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School.
Norma won the hearts of all who were so lucky to have met and known her. She loved collecting teddy bears, going to Columbia Senior Center, Trivia, bingo, crafts, and shopping with her caregivers. Norma attended First Spanish Assembly of God in Lancaster where she was dedicated to God in 1957 in the original Church on Farnum Street in Lancaster. She was very proud of her Puerto Rican Taino heritage. Norma was a very faithful servant to God.
She is survived by her siblings, Ramona R. Navedo (Wilfredo) of Lancaster, Elena R. Martinez (Heriberto) of Allentown, PA, Rhoda R. Martinez (Gustavo) of Lancaster, and Jacob Rivera (Marilyn) of Georgia; along with many nieces and nephews. She was a special Aunt to Mary L. Rios with whom she resided and loved from 2006 to 2019.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Heriberto Rivera.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 West Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Friends are welcome to greet the family at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will immediately follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery on East Lincoln Highway.
The family would like to give special thanks to AGAPE CARE of Lancaster, for their many years of service. Special thanks to Nancy Farmer Greener and Kathleen Keeny Fathkenher and all of her caregivers.
