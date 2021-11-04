Norma Irene Gehman passed away on Sunday, October 31 2021. She celebrated her 77th birthday on Monday, October 18th. On Tuesday, October 19 she and her husband John M. Gehman celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary. Following a battle with mesothelioma she entered into eternal rest.
Norma enjoyed many of life’s blessings. From such things she was inspired to create. She especially enjoyed quilting, painting and making family scrapbooks. The life she shared with those around her was beautiful too. Like a bright autumn leaf vibrantly reflecting God’s love she was part of a family tree deeply rooted in Anabaptist faith. As leaves do, she generated energy to sustain her family, provide shade for others and hung on through storms. While she is no longer physically connected to our branches we can’t help but wonder at God’s delight when he finds the lovely leaf of Norma perfectly pressed between the pages of the book of Life.
She was the daughter of the late Irvan W. and Florence D. Miller Groff. Norma was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister; Irvan M. Groff (Maggie), Carl R. Groff (Brenda) and Violet M. Forrey (Charles). Surviving are her sister, Anna Zimmerman (J. Byron) Farmersville, PA and brother John H. Groff (Anna Ruth) Lancaster, PA.
She is also survived by three sons, John Dwane Gehman, husband of Jennifer (Nichols) Gehman, Linglestown, PA, Anthony K. Gehman husband of Christie A. (Sherrerd) Gehman, Lititz, PA. and Wendell I. Gehman husband of Kimberly D. (Harnish) Gehman, Hot Springs, SD and eight grandchildren; Weston T. Gehman, Linglestown, PA, Christle J. (Gehman) Hain, East Petersburg, PA, Michelle E. (Gehman) Stauffer, Lincoln, PA, Benjamin A. Gehman, Schaefferstown, PA, Callie G. (Gehman) Klopfenstein, Rapid City, SD, Colton J. Gehman, Lincoln NE, Carson S. Gehman, Hot Spring, SD, and Cade M. Gehman, Hot Spring, SD.
There will be a private graveside service on Saturday November 6, 2021. A celebration of life service will be held at Alive Church, Ephrata, PA at 1 PM on Saturday December 4, 2021. As a member of Alive Church, Norma was involved in the PACE After School Program. Donations in her memory may be sent to PACE, 510 Stevens Road Ephrata, PA 17522. To send an online condolence to the family, visit; www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA
