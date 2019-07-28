Norma I. Gunzenhauser

Norma I. (Eby) Gunzenhauser, 88, formerly of Millersville, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, after an illness. She was formerly of Millersville and also had resided at Oak Leaf Manor North, Landisville. She was the wife of the late Donald E. Gunzenhauser, Sr., who died in 2006. They were married for fifty-eight years at the time of his death.
Norma was a Food Supervisor at Millersville University for twenty-one years until her retirement in 1990. Earlier in life, she was a hairdresser for twenty years.
Born December 26, 1930, in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Thomas A. and Isabelle (Bleacher) Eby. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Millersville. Norma was also a member of the Lancaster Chapter No. 501 Order of the Eastern Star, the B.P.O.E. Elks-Lodge #134, Lancaster and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Millersville/Manor VFW-Post #7294.
Surviving are her three children; Candice N., married to Lloyd Hubley, of Melbourne, FL, Donald E. Gunzenhauser, Jr., married to Cindy, and Mitchell E. Gunzenhauser, married to Vivian, of Landisville; six grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and two sisters; Lorraine Graver, of Lancaster and Jacqueline Eby, of Sinking Spring. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Rebecca Hubley and a brother, Thomas B. Eby.
The Funeral arrangements are private- the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 320 Blue Rock Road, Route 999, Millersville, PA 17551. Interment will be held privately in the Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster, PA. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made in Norma's memory to the Masonic Village Hospice, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17522.
