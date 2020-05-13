Norma (Hershey) Fernald Landis

Norma H. Landis, 95, longtime resident of Mennonite Home, first day on earth, April 6, 1925, born in Lancaster to Harry and Elsie Hershey. First day in heaven, May 10, 2020.
She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her children, Dianne Winters, (Gary), Barbara Clawson, (Thomas), Carol Garman, (Phil), Mark Fernald, daughter-in-law Carol Ruth, (David), 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by husband, Raymond Landis and son, Charles Fernald, Jr.
The family is grateful for the loving and excellent care given to Norma over the 17 years that she resided at the Mennonite Home. Special thanks to the staff of Good's Run and Trout Run for their love and care and being part of Mom's family when we could not be there. We are also grateful for the Benevolent Care Fund of the Mennonite Communities that allowed for Mom's continued excellent care.
There will be a funeral service on Friday, May 15, 2020 that will be Live Streamed for extended family and friends beginning at 11:30AM from the Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Strasburg, PA. Due to the COVID-19 guidelines we are limited to 10 family members in attendance who will be contacted directly by the family. Burial will be in Paradise Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Norma's name to Mennonite Home Communities, Benevolent Care Fund, 2001 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA, 17601. To send an online condolence, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644
A living tribute »