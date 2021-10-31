Norma H. Wenger, 85, of Manheim, died peacefully on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Penn Township, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Stella Dittman Heagy. Norma was the loving wife of the late Victor G. Wenger who died in July of 2001.
Throughout her life she worked alongside her husband on the family farm in Rapho Township. She also was employed in the food service department for the Manheim Auto Auction and drove School bus for the Manheim Central School District. She was a faithful member of Chiques Church, Manheim. Her interests included flower and vegetable gardening, bird watching, and spending time with her grandchildren. In her youth, she enjoyed participating in local 4-H programs.
Surviving are two sons: Steven R. husband of Beth Wenger of Lancaster, Barry L. husband of Kristell Wenger of Manheim, two daughters: Debra L. wife of William Holcomb of Coopersburg, Kathy A. wife of Michael Graham of Columbia, thirteen grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death is a sister, Ethel Bollinger.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Norma’s funeral service at Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Friday, November 5, 2021 from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM. There will be additional viewing at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Please Note: CDC Guidelines will be followed by asking everyone to wear a mask for any indoor activities during visitation or services. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com