Funeral Services for Norma H. Wenger will take place at Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Friday evening from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM with additional viewing on Saturday morning at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Please note: CDC Guidelines will be followed by asking everyone to wear a mask for any indoor activities during visitation or services. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »