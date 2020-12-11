Norma G. Steckley, 94, of Messiah Village, Mechanicsburg passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the village. She was born February 5, 1926, in Elizabethtown the daughter of the late Earl Graybill Brubaker and Anna Ginder (Brubaker) Brubaker. Norma was the widow of the Rev. Jesse Steckley who passed away March 17, 1985.
Norma was a graduate of the Manheim Central High School and graduated from the Messiah Bible College in 1948. She then went on to receive her R.N. degree from the Lancaster General Hospital in 1953 and her B.S. in Nursing from Messiah College.
Norma spent a several years as a missionary nurse in South Rhodesia (present Zimbabwe). After her marriage to Rev. Steckley she moved to Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada. In March 17, 1985 at the death of her husband, the Rev. Jesse Steckley, she moved back to Pennsylvania.
Norma is survived by two siblings, Carl G. Brubaker of Lititz, Arleen G. Wenger of Lancaster; nieces and nephews, Dean E. Brubaker, Dawn E. French, Dana B. Cotton, and Dale E. Brubaker. She was preceded in death by her step children, Keith LeRoy Steckley and Bernice Steckley.
Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family in the Mastersonville Church Cemetery, Manheim.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Messiah Village Endowment Fund, 100 Mt. Allen Dr., Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.
An online guestbook can be signed at: www.cocklinfuneralhome.com