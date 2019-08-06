Norma Foulk Jensen

Norma J. Jensen, 82, of Mountville, PA, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at her daughter's residence.
Born July 1, 1937, in Strasburg, PA, she was a daughter of the late Carl Foulk and Mary E. (Ranck) Foulk.
She graduated High School from J.P. McCaskey in 1955. She worked several jobs but retired from QVC in 1999. Norma enjoyed life with her friends and family, including her 2 cats, Smokey and Bella. She will be remembered for her quick wit and the ability to make people laugh.
Surviving Norma are a son, Stephen B. Campbell, husband of Erika Patrick Campbell of Ephrata; a daughter. Lisa Marie Campbell, wife of Stacie Hartman Campbell of West Lampeter Twp.; grandchildren, David E. Campbell of Elizabethtown and Julee R. Campbell of Elizabethtown; two great-grandchildren; her brother, Robert Foulk, husband of Dee Foulk of Harrisburg; a sister, Joan Cave, wife of Roger Cave of NC; a step-sister, Glocia Coble of Lancaster; and her former husband and best friend, Sam Paone of Mountville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, David Michael Campbell; and a daughter, Sandra Jean Campbell.
To grant her wishes, no services will be held. However, there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Her final resting place will be at the Conestoga Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions in Norma Jean's memory can be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.