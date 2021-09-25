Norma F. Meck, 98, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Landis Homes.
She was born in Brunnerville to the late John S. and E. Elmira (Hess) Zimmerman and was the wife of the late Carl R. Meck who passed away in 2009.
She was a member of Ephrata Mennonite Church, where she was secretary of the Sewing Circle and treasurer of the Sunday school class. She was a homemaker and coworker with her husband on their poultry farm. She was secretary of Lancaster Farm Women Society #3 as well as a volunteer at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital for five years.
Norma was a person of faith who read her Bible and sang hymns daily. She had a prayer list that included family, friends and organizations she supported. She was interested in other people and knowledgeable of current events. She enjoyed reading, embroidery, big band music and playing word games. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always interested in their lives and school activities.
Norma is survived by her son, Gerald W., husband of Lynette (Youndt) Meck, 4 grandchildren, Tanya, Ryan, Matthew and Jeremy; 8 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Byron, husband of Ann (Groff) Zimmerman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a son Ronald L., husband of Joyce (Stoltzfus) Meck, and one grandchild (Zachary). She was also preceded in death by twin sisters, Mary and Martha Zimmerman.
Services will be private with interment in the Hess Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Norma's memory may be made to Landis Homes Benevolent Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA, 17543.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
A living tribute »