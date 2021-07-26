Norma E. Groff, 93 of Denver, formerly of Manheim, died peacefully on Friday, July 23, 2021. Born in Salisbury Township, she was the daughter of the late Joseph L. and Mary Benner Martin. Norma was the wife of the late Allen S. Groff who passed away in May of 2003. She worked at the Manheim Auto Auction for 39 years and the Garden Spot Auto Auction for 29 years as a cook. She was a member of Mt. Hope Mennonite Church, Manheim.
Surviving are her three children: Marian M. wife of Paul D. Keener of Dry Run, Wilmer M. husband of Linda Weaver Groff of Manheim and Mary M. Martin of Manheim, nine grandchildren and thirty-five great-grandchildren and five siblings: Joseph B. husband of Betty Ann Watts Martin, Manheim, Dorothy B. Martin, Kinzers, Elvin L. husband of Lois Weaver Martin, Kinzers, Mary Ann wife of Ray Beyer, Lititz and Irene wife of Lamar Reed, Lititz. Preceding her in death besides her husband were six siblings: Paul B. Martin, twins Clair S. and Carl D. Martin, Elsie B. Martin, Esther Mae Farrel and Lee B. Martin.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her memorial service at Mt. Hope Mennonite Church, 1969 Mastersonville Road, Manheim on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family immediately following the service. Interment will be private in Mt. Hope Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Norma's memory to Olive Branch Mennonite Missions, 87 Mountain Road, Denver, PA 17517. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com