Norma Constantine Oblender, 98, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on December 18, 2021 at Ware Presbyterian Village, Oxford, PA. Born in Emerald, Washington Twp., PA, she was the daughter of the late Norman James Constantine and Queenie Bell Clark Constantine and the wife of the late Howard Thomas Oblender, who died in 2013. Norma was one of eight children, three boys and five girls.
Norma graduated from Ephrata High School and served as a Teacher’s Aide and Media Specialist for the Lancaster-Lebanon IU 13. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and her interests included playing bridge and numerous card games, traveling with her husband, and playing golf at Media Heights Golf Club. She was an avid reader. Norma was a thirty-three-year volunteer at Lancaster General Hospital.
When Norma was born, her father, a railroad engineer whose train traveled near their house, stopped the train to see his first daughter. Norma was beloved by her family and by her late brother, "Mec", who intentionally failed sixth grade to go to school with her, and her youngest sister, "Beezer", who, as a child, proudly proclaimed that she lived in “Norma’s shoe!” Norma was married during WWII in San Angelo, TX to an Army Air Corps officer, who went on to distinguish himself during the war in the China-Burma-India Theater.
A kind and humble person with a quiet sense of humor, Norma considered her family her greatest joy and believed she and her husband were the luckiest parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents. Above all, she loved her late husband, once writing, “Obie and I had seventy years of happiness! When my day comes, we will be reunited and maybe have seventy more years! I’m waiting!” Her family finds peace in knowing she has been reunited with her dear Obie once more.
Norma is survived by a son, Dr. Thomas (Christine) Oblender of Lititz, a daughter, Shelly (Steve) Hampton, Dover, DE, and eight grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy Oblender Werner, who died in 2017.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Norma’s memory to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 540 W. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
