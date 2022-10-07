Norma B. Hetrick, 89, of Lancaster, PA passed away peacefully on October 3. Born in West Hartford, CT, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Josephine Braun.
Norma would always reflect joyfully on her loving parents, lifelong childhood friendships, dance lessons, trips to the beach, her love for New England and how much she enjoyed fun times in the 1950s.
After graduating high school from Mount Saint Joseph Academy in 1952 and Mount Ida Junior College in 1954 Norma worked briefly for the Secretary of Education in Hartford. It was during this time that she was introduced to her future husband, George "Bud" Hetrick on a blind date. They married in Hartford, CT on November 30, 1957 just prior to Bud's transfer to St. Louis as an Armstrong District Manager. Norma left her beloved New England but happily adapted to life as a supportive wife and it was in St. Louis where they welcomed their son Blaine before moving back to Bud's hometown of Lancaster in 1972.
Family was the center of Norma's life and she was lucky to have her family close so she could attend every birthday and activity of her three grandchildren. She was incredibly proud and an enthusiastic cheerleader.
Norma loved spending time with friends as well. She cultivated friendships effortlessly turning strangers into friends. She was a loyal friend and while she loved to talk, she was a good listener and was always there for her friends and family whenever needed no questions asked. Her outgoing, positive and cheerful nature brought joy to her family and everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her.
Throughout her life, Norma was a dedicated Roman Catholic and a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church where in her earlier years she participated in Parish Council and was a member of the Bereavement Committee. Norma was guided in life by her strong Catholic faith and a fierce love for her family. While her family grieves, they take comfort in the peace and comfort she received from her faith throughout her life and the knowledge that she looked forward to her final life's journey
She is survived by her son, Blaine married to Elizabeth Hetrick and her grandchildren, Harrison, George and Gia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud Hetrick (1987) and long-time companion, James Feeney (2021).
Friends will be received on Monday, October 10, 2022 from 10-11 AM at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA, with the Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 AM. There will be a private interment for her family immediately following Mass. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
