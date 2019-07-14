Norma B. Aston, 97, formerly of Millersville and Woodcrest Villa, died on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Mennonite Home, Lancaster.
Miss Aston taught English at Penn Manor High School for thirty-eight years, followed by two more years at Rift Valley Academy, Kijabe, Kenya, as a short-term Missionary with Africa Inland Mission. She was a graduate of the Manor-Millersville High School and the former Millersville State Teachers College and earned her MA at Teachers College, Columbia University, New York. Miss Aston was a life member of both the Pennsylvania Education Association and the National Education Association.
Born May 4, 1922, in Conestoga, she was the daughter of the late Raymond A. and Bertha (Kline) Aston. She was a member of Bethel Evangelical Congregational Church, Conestoga, where she served as Sunday School teacher, Missions Chair, a member of Ministry Council, and Lay Delegate to the Denomination. She served for a time on the Board of Trustees of the Evangelical School of Theology, Myerstown, PA. An avid reader, she collected mouse figurines, enjoyed needle-work, bowling, and traveling to all fifty states, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.
Surviving are a sister, Eddilene, wife of Charles D. Graybill, of Lancaster; a niece, Cynthia, wife of Dennis N. Kneisley, of Zionsville, PA; a great-nephew and a great-niece.
The family wishes to express their appreciation for the care and kindness shown by the Staff at the Mennonite Home.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Celebration of Life Service from the Bethel Evangelical Congregational Church, 3716 Main Street, Conestoga, PA 17516 on Thursday afternoon, July 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Bethel Evangelical Congregational Church, Conestoga on Thursday afternoon between 1:30-2:00 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made in her memory to the Bethel Evangelical Congregational Church, at the address above. A Traditional Casket Burial will be held privately by the family in the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, Millersville, PA.
To submit an on-line condolence, visit: www.scheidfuneralhome.com 717-872-2266