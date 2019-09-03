Norma Ann Herr

To the sounds of "Canadian Sunset", Norma Ann (Phenegar) Herr of Quarryville, PA, took the hand of her Heavenly Father and joined her beloved husband on Sunday, September 1, 2019. In her teenage years after playing tennis in Lancaster City with a friend, Norma and her friend hitched a ride home with Richard Allen (Dick) Herr, who would come to be her future husband of over 60 years.
Born in Strasburg Twp., she was the daughter of the late Park Wesley and Evelyn Mae (Zook) Phenegar.
After graduating from McCaskey High School, Norma worked at Armstrong Corporation in the secretarial pool. She went on to work and retire in the insurance industry, in the Quarryville area.
Norma was a member of Little Britain Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir. She also served as a Girl Scout Troop Leader and volunteered with Meals-on-Wheels. She enjoyed playing cards, and she kept a young mind by doing creative writing, crossword puzzles and she could be found many evenings doing jigsaw puzzles. Her greatest accomplishment and joy was the family she raised and watched grow. Norma was a real lighthouse to people in the way that she was able to listen and encourage. She was always able to make people smile and laugh with her own infectious laughter and had a song for every situation life would present her with.
Norma is survived by daughters: Tammy, wife of Greg Miller of Strasburg; Susie Stoltzfus of Conestoga; and Vicki, wife of Barry Graybeal of Willow Street; 7 grandchildren: Richard, Michelle, Melissa, Samuel, Joshua, Olivia, and Megan; 6 great-grandchildren: Judah, Silas, Deaglan, Ezra, Azariah, and Hans. She was preceded in death by sisters: June and Joan.
A funeral service will be held at Little Britain Presbyterian Church, 255 Little Britain Church Road, Peach Bottom, PA on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. A viewing will take place at Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, 227 W. 4th Street, Quarryville, PA on Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. There will be no viewing on Friday at the church, however, friends may visit with the family from 10-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lancaster Heart and Stroke Foundation, 217 Harrisburg Ave., Suite 201, Lancaster, PA 17603.
