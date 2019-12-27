Norleen Ohlinger Edwards, 91, of New Holland, formerly of Terre Hill, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Garden Spot Village. Her husband, John M. "Jack" Edwards, survives. They were married for over 70 years.
Born in Mohnton, she was the daughter of the late Wayne E. and Lillian M. (Hartman) Ohlinger.
She was a member of The Community Church of Garden Spot Village and a former member of Evangelical United Methodist Church, New Holland. She enjoyed sewing and needle work and family gatherings.
Norleen worked as an office manager and secretary at Terre Hill Manufacturing Company. She ended this work to raise her children. After they were grown, she attended Penn State Berks Campus where she took courses in Real Estate. She was employed by Slaugh-Fagan, Ephrata.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons: John W. married to Sara (Gundel) Edwards, Lancaster and Richard A. married to Margaret "Peg" (Mohler) Edwards, Narvon, three grandchildren: Katie married to Matthew Deets, Samuel Edwards and Brian married to Lindsay (Meeks) Edwards and six great-grandchildren: Allison, Lucas, Emily, Jacob, Grey and Geneva.
Her service will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557 with Chaplain Chet Yoder officiating. Friends will be received at the chapel on Tuesday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. in Terre Hill Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be sent to the Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund, address above. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
