Norine Nelthropp Boyd, 90, passed away peacefully at home on March 11, 2021. Born in Saint Thomas of the U.S. Virgin Islands, she was the daughter of the late Alphonso Nelthropp and Florence Adina Kushner.
Norine completed her high school education at Charlotte Amalie High School in the Virgin Islands before continuing her education at Pratt Institute in New York City, and later Montclair State University in New Jersey. She started her working career as a fashion designer and expressed her talent through needlework, sewing, crocheting, designing and making clothing. Norine also received a Bachelor's degree in teaching which led her to her career as a Home-Economics teacher at Livingston School District for over 30 years. She was a lifetime member of New Jersey Education Association (NJEA).
Norine was the founder of Norine's Corp., through which she developed and manufactured "Nomato Sauce", after realizing her granddaughter Hannah had a tomato allergy. She later added other tomato free products. Norine always had a passion for gardening, plants, and food, and she turned this passion into a successful business that expands choices for people who cannot have or do not like tomatoes. She also enjoyed painting with watercolors, jigsaw puzzles, volunteered often, and loved spending time with her family. Norine would often tell stories about her life and adventures in the Virgin Islands. She will be greatly missed by her loving family.
Norine is survived by her children, Robert Brian Boyd (Nikki), David Nelthropp Boyd (Maisha), and Judith B. Savage (Neil); her grandchildren, Peter (Lauren), John, Hannah, Amari, Mekkena, Nathaniel, and Zoe; and her siblings, Aubrey, Courtney, Carol Mae, and Sheri. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings; Roy Nelthropp, Kenneth Nelthropp, Larry Nelthropp, and Brumney Nelthropp.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Norine's name to the USO or the ACLU. To leave the family an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com