Noreen "Renie" S. Hackman, age 84, joined loved ones in glory peacefully on February 6, 2021, at Ephrata Manor. She was born in Ephrata on June 10, 1936, to the late George W. and Pauline M. Leisey and was the loving wife of 62 years to the late J. Ronald "Ronnie" Hackman who passed on February 16, 2015. They were high school sweethearts and left Ephrata High School in 1953 to start a family. Almost 40 years later in 1992, they returned to school to earn their GED and passed with honors, something they both were proud of accomplishing and celebrated with family.
Renie was a member of Hope United Methodist Church and served in the Administration Board and was treasurer for several years. She was retired from Ephrata National Bank after 27 years of service and was a member of the Ephrata Lioness Club.
She and Ronnie loved to travel, enjoyed golfing and spending time with grandkids. As a young family, they enjoyed many memorable camping trips with family and friends. Renie was known for keeping a clean house and loved doing yardwork and gardening. In later years, she enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, shopping, watching golf on TV, and going out to eat. A great disappointment in their lives was unexpectedly losing their son, Scott D. Hackman, at 49 years of age, but clung to the hope of being reunited with him again.
Renie is survived by a daughter, Bonnie L., married to Don Martin and daughter-in-law, Karen Hackman; grandchildren: Brett (Rachel) Martin, Ashley (Tyler) Cataldo, Ryan (Jess) Hackman, Andrew (Barb) Hackman, Jolea Hackman, and Brady Hackman; great-grandchildren: Greyson Martin; Ethan, Dylan, Brandon and Samantha Hackman. She is also survived by a sister, Deborah, wife of Brian Burkhart; sisters-in-law: Mary Ellen, Rhoda, and Joan Ann Hackman; good friends and traveling buddies (brother of Ronnie) Elwood and his wife, Janet Hackman, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends will be invited to a Celebration of Life when it is safe to do so at a later date.
Those who desire may make memorial contributions to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or, to Hope United Methodist Church, 3474 Rothsville Road, Ephrata, PA 17522.
A living tribute »