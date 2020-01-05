Noreen C. Howard, 80, of New Providence, died on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at home. She was the wife of John E. "Jack" Howard, to whom she was married for 29 years.
Born July 7, 1939, in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Joan King. She was a 1957 graduate of Bishop McDevitt High School.
Also surviving are three children, Gregory Mauro, husband of Nina, of Yardley, Diane Mauro, of Mount Wolf, and Maria Shea, wife of Brian, of Hanover; three grandchildren, Jonathan Mauro, Abigale Mauro, and Bridget Shea; a brother, Robert King, of Harrisburg; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Harry "Skip" King and Joseph King.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, at New Providence Church of God, 269 Cinder Road, New Providence, with a viewing at the church from 1–2 p.m. Interment will immediately follow the service in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster or the Alzheimer's Association.
