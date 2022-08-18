Noreen C. (Casey) Fuss, 82, of Manheim, passed away at Pleasant View Retirement Community on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late John J. and Evelyn A. (Lind) Casey. She was the loving wife of the late Carl A. Fuss, who passed in 2001.
Noreen graduated from Misericordia College in 1963 with a degree in Elementary Education. She went on to teach at 28 years, including schools in New York, Hazelton, Johnstown, New Cumberland, and St. Anne's Catholic School from which she retired in 2001. She was also a member of the American Kennel Associate, the National Catholic Education Association and the Good Bears of the World. She enjoyed collecting teddy bears, travelling, and cooking.
Noreen is survived by her brothers, John J. Casey and Donald R. Casey; her nieces and nephews Christopher, Stephen, Adrienne, Kara, and Pamela; and her dear friend, Leesa Heise. In addition to her parents and her husband, she is preceded in death by her brother, Robert Casey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA 17543 on Friday, August 19, 2022. A Visitation will take place at the church one hour prior at 10:00 AM.
