Noreen "Bunny" White, 87 of Lititz, passed away peacefully at Lancaster General Hospital on August 5, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Norman and Hilda Irose, and the wife of the late James T. "Tim" White who preceded her in death in 2005.
Bunny received her associate's degree from Penn State University and worked as a librarian for over 30 years at Kissel Hill Elementary in Lititz. She was a Lititz fixture and celebrity known for walking her various Salukis over the years, as well as being an easy conversationalist with a big smile. Bunny thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her friends, whether that be sitting on the porch talking or going out to lunch. She was a great cook and developed different styles of cooking over the years. In Bunny's earlier days, she was an avid tennis player and teamed up with her husband Tim. Bunny also loved her Saluki dog, Arjan, and he will miss her greatly.
Bunny and Tim were married in Basel, Switzerland in 1962. They enjoyed returning to Europe on numerous occasions, particularly revisiting Portugal and Ireland.
Bunny is survived by her son, Kirk White and his wife Svetlana, and their son Alex. She is also survived by her sister Bela Bagova and her husband Ruslan. Bunny is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.
A time for friends and family to gather will be held at 1PM to 3PM, Tuesday, August 24th, at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will take place at Machpelah Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Noreen's name to American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603 or Lancaster County SPCA, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com