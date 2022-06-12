Norbert H. Strassmann, 62, of Manor Township, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Karl W. and Ericka (Hofman) Strassmann.
Norbert was a graduate of Hempfield High School and attended Shippensburg University. Prior to retirement, he worked at York Waste. He was a past volunteer at Franklin & Marshall University as a Defensive Line football coach. Norbert enjoyed the outdoors and loved to spend time hunting and fishing. Most of all he cherished spending time with his grandchildren.
Norbert is survived by his longtime partner Diane M. Salm; his two children: Laura Austin wife of Chris and Nicholas K. Strassmann husband of Keri, both of Lancaster as well as his grandchildren.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 E Lincoln Hwy, Lancaster, PA 17602, https://humanepa.org/partners/humane-league-of-lancaster-county/.
