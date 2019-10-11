Norbert H. Pitz, Jr., 72, of Reading, PA, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Norbert H., Sr. and Jean Asti Pitz.
Norbert had worked as a metallurgist for Heyco Metals in Leesport, PA for 35 years before retiring.
A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he served during the Vietnam War as a radar operator and in aerial photography.
He was active with the Kenhorst and Lincoln Park Fire Companies in Berks County and was a social member with the 18th Ward Democratic Club in Reading. He loved cats, spending time with his family, and enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and the casinos. Norbert was of the Catholic faith.
He is survived by his children: Joshua S. Pitz of West Mifflin, PA and Jenelle D. Pitz of Sinking Spring, PA; his granddaughter Madilyn Pitz; his stepdaughter Shelli McVaugh of Robesonia, and his sister Cynthia Hamill of Stroudsburg, PA. He was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Bernady.
Friends will be received on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 10-11AM at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, with the Funeral Service to follow at 11AM. Interment in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Norbert's memory to the Kidney Foundation of Central PA, 900 S. Arlington Ave., Suite 14A, Harrisburg, PA 17109. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com