Norbert A. "Norb" Lehman, 91, of West Lampeter Twp., passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Twin Pines Health Care Center in West Grove, PA. Born in Lancaster, he was one of eleven children born to Elwood B. and Mary (Flick) Lehman. Norb was the loving husband of the late Doris "Lorraine" (Piersol) Lehman, and they celebrated 67 years of marriage at the time of her passing in 2018.
As a member of the U.S. Army, Norb proudly served his country from 1951-1953 during the Korean conflict. He worked in the Graphics Arts Department of Armstrong Industries and Kerr Glass Manufacturing in Lancaster, retiring after 38 years of service. He enjoyed going to the Outer Banks, spending time with his family and having fun with his dog, Max.
Norb is survived by four children: Marilyn, wife of Pete Wolf, of New Providence; Darlene, wife of Michael Farbo, of Pequea; Diane, wife of Bill Leed, of Friars Hill, WV; and Matthew P. Lehman, husband of Patricia, of Lancaster. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Sarah, Joshua, Elam, Emma, Lia, Aaron, Woody, Kisa, Zebulah, Sacha, Elijah, Ian, Ashley, Mariah, Dylan, Mikah; 10 great-grandchildren and one very soon to arrive; and his brother, James Lehman. Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by brothers Joseph, John, Francis, Michael and Charles, and sisters Mary, Catherine, Anne and Rose.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Norb's life which will take place on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA, 17551, where the family will receive guests beginning at 10:00 AM, and a time of sharing will begin at 11:00 AM. For the safety of all guests, the family requires that face masks be worn. Interment at Conestoga Memorial Park will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Norb's memory may be offered to Willow Tree Hospice Care, 616 E Cypress Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com