Nora Sánchez, 65, of New Holland, PA, passed away on Wednesday, September 1st, 2021.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Sánchez, her sister, Amparo, and her brothers, Rosembourg and Wilson, husband of Margarita Sánchez, as well as many family members in the U.S. and Colombia. She was predeceased by her brother, Pavel, and her parents, Ramon and Alicia Toro Sánchez.
Nora Sánchez was born in Palmira, Valle del Cauca, Colombia to Ramon and Alicia Toro Sánchez. She came to the United States in the 1980s and lived a quiet and reserved life in New Holland, PA, a place she loved greatly. Nora was a beloved mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a humble, loving, generous, hardworking woman, whose kind disposition will be remembered by all who knew her.
A requiem Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, 150 Water St., New Holland, PA 17557 on September 11, 2021 at 12:00 PM. Due to COVID-19, safety guidelines will be enforced and all are asked to wear a mask for the ceremony. Flowers and/or donations can be sent to Our Lady of Lourdes.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
A living tribute »