Nora Martin (Hurst) Weaver of Fleetwood, Pa., passed away peacefully on December 23, 2021 at the age of sixty-nine. She was born to Amos and Martha (Martin) Hurst on February 24th, 1952 in Ephrata, Pa. She grew up on a farm in Lancaster County, Pa. She met Dad at a youth gathering and married him February 7, 1974. Dad and Mom enjoyed 47 years of marriage. They were baptized into the Church of God in Christ Mennonite on April 3rd, 1978 by Sylvan Yoder in Mifflinburg, Pa.; she remained faithful to her vows with a simple trusting faith.
Her passing came after her final struggle with cancer. She suffered numerous life threatening health issues that she faced with quiet courage and without complaint. She survived multiple open-heart surgeries and several bouts with cancer in the last 20 years.
Our mother was a faithful homemaker and diligently saw to the needs of her five sons. Mom enjoyed her time spent in the tract work with Dad in Hartford, CT for two years when the work began in the city. Mom never missed a sewing day; it was very important for her to be there. She never missed anyone’s Birthday, especially the grandkids, always bringing a small gift when she could.
Her love for flowers was not a secret to anyone. She left her home decorated with flowers in every room. She was a natural green thumb. When we were young, she managed our half acre garden and fed us well.
Survivors include her loving husband Adam, Fleetwood, Pa. Her five sons, Leonard and Kathy, Nevin and Helene, Andrew and Jan of Fleetwood, Pa., Delbert and Amber of Eaton, Co. and Virgil and Leanne of Reading, Pa. Her brothers Ivan and Alma Hurst of Curtiss, WI, Amos and Vera Hurst of Shippensburg, Pa. Her sisters Edna, Verna and Lucy Hurst of Ephrata, Pa., sister-in-law Rebecca Hurst of Shippensburg, Pa. and 19 grandchildren. And her in-laws, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her parents-in-law, one brother Edwin Hurst, a brother in-law and one grandson Dylan.
A viewing will be Monday December 27th from 2:00 PM to 4:00PM and Monday evening 6:00PM to 7:30PM at the Church of God in Christ Mennonite, 1077 Richmond Road, Fleetwood. Funeral service will be Tuesday at 10:00AM at the church followed by burial in church cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in memory of Nora to caringbrige.org.
