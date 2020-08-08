Nora M. Birchall 91, of Bedford, previously of Lancaster, died Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Bedford Colonial Courtyard. She was born on April 7, 1929 in Bedford, a daughter of the late Jacob C. and Pearl E. (Evans) Nave. On February 14, 1952, in Bedford, she married Warren Birchall who preceded her in death on September 14, 2012.
She is survived by two grandchildren: Wendy and Gwen; five great-grandchildren; a niece, Nancy Mickey and husband Timothy, of Bedford, a niece, Carol Lehman and companion John Boyd, of Chambersburg, a niece, Sherry Diehl and husband Paul, of Bedford, a nephew, Daniel Nave and wife Ronda, of Bedford, a niece, Lisa Hoffman and husband Dustin, of Bedford; six great-nieces and nephews: Brett, Erin, Adam, Laura, Cara, and Cassie; six great-great-nieces and nephews: Austin, Jocelyn, Dexter, Sadie, Phoebe, and Ellis. She was preceded in death by a son, Darle Birchall; a half-sister, Mary Friedline, and a brother, Robert "Bob" Nave.
Nora attended Bedford High School, and worked for Lion Manufacturing, Howard Johnsons, and was a salesperson for Avon. She was a member and active with the Women's Gorup and the Craft Group at the Muddycreek United Methodist Church, in Denver, PA.
Funeral services will be private. Burial at Muddy Creek Cemetery, in Denver, PA. Arrangements by the Timothy A. Berkebile Funeral Home, in Bedford. Our online guestbook is available at www.berkebilefuneralhome.com.
