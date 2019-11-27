Nora L. Hoover, 91, of Ephrata, formerly of Stevens, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Fairmount Homes.
She was born in East Cocalico Twp., to the late Amos and Annie (Landis) Martin and was the wife of the late LeRoy M. Hoover who passed away in 2011.
She was a member of Groffdale Old Order Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference). Nora was a homemaker.
Nora is survived by two sons, Warren E., husband of Christine (Erb) Hoover and Eugene M., husband of Bonita (Zimmerman) Hoover, both of Stevens; six grandchildren, Wesley, Chelsea, Willis, Cody, Jody and Cole; four great-grandchildren and two brothers, Elam, husband of Catherine (Good) Martin of Ephrata, Lloyd, husband of Anna Mary (Weaver) Martin of Memphis, MO.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers, Norman, Alvin, Melvin, Amos, Marvin and Clyde Martin and a sister, Annie Weaver.
A viewing will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM at the Wheat Ridge Chapel at Fairmount Homes, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 9:00 AM at the Wheat Ridge Chapel with further services at 9:30 AM from the Groffdale Old Order Mennonite Church, West Earl Twp, with Bishop Curvin Zimmerman officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.