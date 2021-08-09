Nora Hershey Lefever departed this world and entered into the glorious presence of her Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ, on Saturday morning, August 7, 2021 at Landis Homes. Nora was born on October 30, 1923 to H. Rine Hershey and Grace (Hershey) Hershey. She was married to John M. Lefever on November 28, 1951; he passed away on April 27, 2018.
Nora was an excellent homemaker and partnered with her husband to operate a dairy farm at the Buck. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, reading, playing Scrabble, and solving word puzzles. She was a member of Strasburg Mennonite Church and a previous member of Mechanic Grove Mennonite Church.
Nora is survived by four children, Jean Sullenberger, Lois (Vernon) Umble, Fred Lefever, and Kaye (Donald) Eby, all of Lancaster County. Also surviving are seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Nora is also survived by her sisters, Thelma White, G. Ruth Clark, and Evelyn (John) Harnish. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Marvin Hershey and Marian Neff Hanna.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery. Contributions in Nora's honor may be made to the sewing circle of Strasburg Mennonite Church, 1514 Village Road, Strasburg, PA 17579. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
