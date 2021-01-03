Nora E. Welsh, 79, of Marietta passed away on December 27th, 2020. She was born in Russell County, VA to the late Luther and Dorothy Wilson. Nora was known to be very social. She enjoyed sewing and quilting, tending to her flowers and garden, and her bluegrass music. Nora was an avid NASCAR fan. She was wild about Jimmy Johnson and would never miss a race. Nora adored her family and treasured spending time with her grandchildren. She was a faithful member of Canoy Brethren in Christ Church.
Nora leaves behind her children, Edward, Jr. husband of Bonnie Welsh of Middletown, Denise Welsh-Barndt, wife of Brian Barndt of East Petersburg; Connie, wife of Stephen Oravec of Wiconisco; Brian, husband of Heather Welsh of Manheim; Rick, husband of Denise Welsh of Mount Joy; grandchild that was raised by Nora, Jessica Zimmerman of East Petersburg; eleven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; three siblings, Louise, wife of Dave Sanders of Bluefield. VA, Lawrence, husband of Loretta Wilson of Richland, VA, Verlin, husband of Dottie Wilson of Elizabethtown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Edward Welsh, Sr. in 2019 and her grandson, Shane Zimmerman.
A graveside celebration of Nora's Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 8th, 2021 at Silver Spring Cemetery. If attending please wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Center, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville