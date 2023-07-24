Nora E. Geib, 98, of Annville and formerly of Palmyra passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Kadima Rehab. & Nursing, Campbelltown. Born in Rapho Township, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Florence Baker Shenk. She was the loving wife of the late Elam S. Geib who died in 2004. Nora retired as a seamstress for the Milton S. Hershey School and cared for the students at the Swatara Home. She was a member of Ruhl's United Methodist Church, Manheim where she helped with the church picnics. In her earlier years, Nora was also a former member of Chiques Church, Manheim and at a young age attended the former Chiques School. Her interests included flower gardening and bird watching, especially blue birds and hummingbirds. Known for her delicious chocolate chip cookies, Nora also made and collected teddy bears.
Surviving is a son, Ronald L. husband of Susan Geib of Centreville, Maryland and a daughter, Judy A. wife of Dale Snover of Annville; four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, one great great grandson and a sister, Irene Bowersox of Elizabethtown. She was preceded in death by two siblings, Eva Shaak and Frank "Sonny" Shenk, Jr.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Nora's Funeral Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in Chiques Church Cemetery, Manheim. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Nora's memory to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com