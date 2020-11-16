Nora B. Resch, 96, formerly of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at ManorCare of York. She was the wife of the late Edward L. Resch who passed away on July 1, 1988. She was born in Lancaster, PA, daughter of the late Samuel R. and Susanna B. Clare.
Nora had worked at Kerr Glass Manufacturing for 20 years. After her retirement, she worked at Coleman's Ice Cream.
Nora was a member of Grace Community Church.
She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and spending time with loved ones. Her family was her greatest treasure. She will be fondly remembered as a loving caretaker.
Nora was preceded in death by her son, Bruce D. Herner, Jr., and by her grandson, Bruce D. Herner III. She is survived by her granddaughter, Lisa D. (Perry) Good, Millersville and her grandson, Christopher D. Herner, Strasburg; her great-grandchildren, Jennifer B. (Jesse) Goldsborough, Leola, Scott A. (Amanda) Cunningham, Landisville, Charles H. Bertzfield of Lancaster, Phelan S. Good, Millersville and Jesse Herner, Lancaster. She is also survived by 5 great-great-grandchildren, Alexis L. Goldsborough, Peyton Cunningham, Avery Cunningham, Ashton Bertzfield, and Ayden Bertzfield; one sister and three brothers, and her grandson Bruce's, wife, Wendy Herner of Lancaster.
Friends will be received by her family on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 10-11AM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 East King St., Lancaster, PA, with the Funeral Service to follow at 11AM. Masks will be required to be worn to enter the funeral home. Interment in Conestoga Memorial Park. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
