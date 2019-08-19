Nora B. Hoover, 85, of Ephrata, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Fairmount Homes, Inc.
She was born in Clay Township to the late John F. and Edna (Burkholder) Martin and was the wife of Amos B. Hoover.
Nora was a member of Cocalico Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by six sons, Neal, husband of Ella Mae Hoover of Mt. Pleasant Mills; Jay Paul, husband of Dorothy Hoover of Mt. Pleasant Mills; Amos Lynn, husband of Alice Hoover of Blain; Robert, husband of Rachel Hoover of Rutledge, MO; John David, husband of Arlene Hoover of Loysville; Timothy, husband of Joan Hoover of Rome, PA; three daughters, Rose, wife of Leroy Martin of Colby, WI; Edna, wife of Mark Leinbach of Loysville; Esther, wife of Merle Martin of Colby, WI; a son-in-law, Ronald Reinford of New Bethlehem; 86 grandchildren; 145 great-grandchildren; six siblings, Arlene, wife of Earl Sauder; Elvin Martin; John, husband of Mary Ann Martin; Amos, husband of Edna Martin; Ervin, husband of Joyce Martin; Anna, wife of Vernon Weaver; two sisters-in-law, Esther Mae Martin and Anna Martin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Harold Larry Hoover; a daughter, Janet Reinford; infant brothers, Franklin and Harold Martin and brothers, Weaver and Lester B. Martin.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm, at Farm Crest Chapel, Fairmount Homes, 1100 Farm Crest Dr., Ephrata. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 23, at 9:30 am, at Springville Mennonite Church, 580 Springville Rd., Ephrata, with Bishop Melvin Martin officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.