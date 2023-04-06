Nora A. Faiola, 86, formerly of Ephrata, passed away in Fairlane Gardens of Reading on April 3, 2023. She was the wife of the late Albert J. Faiola who passed away in 2007. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Mae Eckman Cummings.
Nora and her husband, Al, had been long-time owners of Albert's Tavern in Denver. She was member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ephrata for many years.
Nora was a lifelong member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and the PA State Police Women's' Auxiliary. She also enjoyed shopping.
She is survived by her stepchildren: Anthony married to Carol Faiola, Mary married to Frank Fetterolf, and John Faiola; her 5 step-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and her brother, Kenneth Cummings. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Loretta Good, Melvin Cummings, Marvin Cummings, and Judy Mowrer.
Friends will be received on Monday, April 10, 2023 from 9:30-10:30 AM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, with the Funeral Service to follow at 10:30 AM. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery in Lebanon.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Nora's memory to Ladies Auxiliary c/o Ephrata VFW Post 3376, 141 S. State St., Ephrata, PA 17522. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com